Covid-19: 1,101 new cases and nine more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.70

Singapore on Thursday recorded 1,101 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths due to complications from the disease.

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — Singapore on Thursday (Dec 2) recorded 1,101 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is lower than the 1,324 reported on Wednesday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were nine patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is down from the 16 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 60 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — one fewer than on Wednesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 206 on Wednesday to 194 on Thursday.

In total, there are 422 ICU beds, of which 238 are now occupied — 69 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 56.4 per cent, down from 59.7 per cent on Wednesday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Thursday, 1,050 were in the community, 41 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 10 were imported.

MOH said earlier that two of the imported cases have tested preliminarily as being infected by the new Omicron coronavirus strain, but there has been no evidence of transmission within the community for now.

There were 155 people aged 60 and older among the day’s community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.70 — higher than the ratio of 0.67 reported on Wednesday.

This is the 20th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The nine patients who died were aged between 56 and 99.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 735 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 267,150 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,056 recovered patients were discharged on Thursday, including 332 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 991 patients who remain hospitalised — 63 fewer than on Wednesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.9 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Vaccinations

MOH said that as of Dec 1, 96 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 87 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 87 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 27 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

