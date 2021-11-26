Covid-19: Singapore logs two-month low of 1,275 new cases, and three more deaths

Singapore on Thursday (Nov 25) recorded 1,275 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — Singapore on Thursday (Nov 25) recorded 1,275 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is lower than the 2,079 reported on Wednesday.

Notably, it is the lowest daily tally since Sept 21, when 1,178 infections were reported then, including 1,173 local cases.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 31 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is a drop from the 34 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 55 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — four fewer than on Wednesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose slightly from 203 on Wednesday to 206 on Thursday.

In total, there are 414 ICU beds, of which 235 are now occupied — 86 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 56.8 per cent, up from 56.1 per cent on Wednesday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Thursday, 1,228 were in the community, 31 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 16 were imported.

There were 167 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.72 — a drop from the ratio of 0.75 reported on Wednesday.

This is the 13th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The three patients who died were aged between 69 and 74.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 681 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 258,785 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 3,223 recovered patients were discharged on Thursday, including 481 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,251 patients who remain hospitalised — a decrease from 1,365 on Wednesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases — one fewer than on Wednesday.

A total of four new infections were added to these three large clusters.

Vaccinations

MOH said that as of Nov 24, 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 24 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

In the past seven days: