In Singapore, 29 new alleged victims in case of man accused of posing as gynaecologist to get photos of women’s genitals

Ooi Chuen Wei, 36, now faces 10 charges of cheating by impersonation between April 2020 and October 2021.

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — A 36-year-old man accused of posing as a gynaecologist and asking a woman to send him photos of her genitals was handed nine new charges on Friday (Nov 19).

The prosecution, which revealed that 29 new alleged victims have since emerged, asked the court to adjourn the case so as to allow investigations to be completed.

Ooi Chuen Wei now faces 10 counts of cheating by impersonation between April last year and October this year.

Ooi, a Malaysian, is said to have pretended to be a “Dr Janice Lee Yan Hooi” from “Gleneagles Medical Singapore” to dupe women into sending him images and videos of their private parts.

A search of that name on the Gleneagles Hospital website and a national register of doctors on Friday did not return any results.

Ooi is accused of receiving around 260 images and 40 videos from his victims.

Court documents stated that the victims allegedly sent him these photos and videos over many occasions.

In a statement last week, the police said that they received a report on July 24 that a man allegedly pretended to be a gynaecologist and invited a woman to join a campaign to raise awareness of women’s health.

The man allegedly created a Facebook profile to represent himself as the purported gynaecologist. He then asked a victim to provide photos of her genitals on the pretext of “medical diagnosis and research purposes”.

The police, which did not name Ooi in their statement, said then that they were investigating the man’s alleged involvement in other similar cheating cases.

Ooi had been held on remand since last Saturday, when he was first charged in court, but was offered S$15,000 bail on Friday.

He is due to reappear in court on Dec 16.

If found guilty of cheating by impersonation, Ooi could receive a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both. — TODAY