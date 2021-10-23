Covid-19: 3,637 new cases in Singapore; 14 more deaths bring tally to 294

Among the new infections logged here yesterday, 3,039 were in the community, 592 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining six were imported ones. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 — Singapore yesterday (October 22) registered 3,637 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here that there were 57 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), four fewer than the day before.

The number of patients who require oxygen support also went down from 346 on Thursday to 338 on Friday.

Among the local cases were 528 seniors above the age of 60, MoH said.

The 14 who died comprised of seven men and seven women — all of whom were Singaporeans,

Among the fatalities include a 41-year-old person who was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but was “immunocompromised and had severe underlying lung disease”.

The remaining 13 people who died were aged between 59 and 97, MoH said.

Among them, seven had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, one was partially vaccinated and the remaining five were fully vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” the ministry said.

In total, 294 people here have died from complications due to the coronavirus, including 193 this month alone.

Local situation

Singapore has logged a total of 165,663 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

As of yesterday, there are 1,609 patients who are in hospital, four fewer than the day before.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

― 17,766, or 71.2 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

― 4,645 (18.6 per cent) are in community care facilities

― 1,609 (6.5 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

― 921 (3.7 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.7 per cent.

During the same period, 1.0 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in ICUs

Of these, 46.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 53.3 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have passed away in the past 28 days, 30.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and 69.3 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases, MoH said on Friday. A total of 57 new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Notably, there were 22 new infections linked to the Awwa Community Home for Senior Citizens located in Ang Mo Kio, bringing the tally there to 44. MoH said that all of the cases there are residents of the home.

Vaccinations

As of October 20, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,722,320 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,626,787 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,568,842 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 910,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 655,029 individuals have received their booster shots and another 96,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 234,168 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 120,594 individuals. ― TODAY