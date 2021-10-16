Singapore records 3,445 new Covid-19 cases; eight more deaths bring tally to 215

As of October 14, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — There were 3,445 new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday (October 15), the highest in six days, as well as eight deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Of the new cases, 2,823 were in the community, 620 were workers' dormitory residents and the remaining two were imported.

Of the eight who died, seven were Singaporean men and one was a Singaporean woman, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation.

They were aged between 61 and 89.

Among the eight, five had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and three had been vaccinated.

One of the eight had no known medical conditions and was not immunised. The other seven had various underlying medical conditions, MoH said, without elaborating on what these were.

It did not indicate when the patients were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

So far, 215 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 114 this month.

More than half of all Covid-19-related deaths in Singapore occurred in the first two weeks of this month alone.

The total number of infections here is now 141,772.

Local situation

Among the new locally transmitted cases yesterday were 572 patients who are aged above 60, MoH said.

There are 1,593 patients who are in hospital, 82 more than the day before.

Of these, 322 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 310 the day before.

The number of patients under intensive care is at 48, two more than Thursday.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

― 16,513, or 75.5 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

― 2,951 (13.5 per cent) are in community care facilities

― 1,593 (7.3 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

― 804 (3.7 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.6 per cent.

Over the same period, 1.1 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in intensive care units

Of these, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have died in the past 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.4 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases, MoH said on Thursday.

A total of 19 new infections were added to these three large clusters.

They are Acacia Home in Admiralty, a welfare home for the destitute, Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok, and the Toa Payoh branch of the United Medicare Centre nursing home.

Vaccinations

As of October 14, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,563,625 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,613,735 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,552,603 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 780,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 525,212 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 223,551 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 116,639 individuals. ― TODAY