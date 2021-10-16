Covid-19: No exceptions for unvaccinated caregivers in Singapore to enter malls to take children to tuition, enrichment classes

The exceptions for unvaccinated caregivers to enter malls apply to childcare centres and preschools, but not tuition and enrichment centres. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — The authorities have clarified that unvaccinated caregivers will not be granted exemption to enter malls to pick up or drop off their children for tuition and enrichment classes under the new vaccine-related controls that began on Wednesday (October 13).

Under the controls, people who are not vaccinated are no longer allowed to go to malls, large standalone stores, attractions, hawker centres and coffee shops as part of the latest restrictions put in place to protect them and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

Exemptions from the new rules have been granted to patients requiring medical attention from doctors, dentists and registered Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioners, as well as caregivers needing to drop off or pick up children from preschools and childcare centres.

In response to media queries, trade agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said that the exceptions for caregivers apply to childcare centres and preschools, but not tuition and enrichment centres.

It said: “For tuition and enrichment centres, we encourage unvaccinated caregivers to make alternative arrangements, such as for another vaccinated individual to take the child to the class.”

If not, unvaccinated caregivers have the option to do a pre-event test to gain access to a mall.

A week-long grace period from October 13 to 19 is now in effect for malls to enforce the new vaccine-related controls. ― TODAY