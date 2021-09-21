In Singapore, 44 people under police probe for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules at unlicensed KTV lounge

Police officers who were called to the unit in Boon Lay on January 1, 2021 found 44 people allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising. ― Unsplash pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 — Forty-four people aged between 17 and 34 are being investigated by the police for allegedly flouting safe-distancing precautions against Covid-19.

The police in a statement today (September 21) said that they received a report on January 1 notifying them that an unlicensed karaoke television (KTV) lounge was operating from a unit at Tradehub 21, an industrial building on Boon Lay Way.

Police officers who arrived at the unit found 44 people allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided there.

Thirty-five people between the ages of 17 and 34 will be charged in court tomorrow with violating restrictions on leaving their homes to visit what is said to be an unlicensed establishment under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Those found guilty of breaking safe-distancing regulations could receive a jail term of up to six months or a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM31,007), or both.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man has been served a notice of composition, or a fine without having to go to court. Investigations into the remaining eight people, aged between 20 and 27, are continuing.

KTV lounges came under the spotlight in recent months after a major Covid-19 cluster at such spaces emerged on July 12.

With 253 coronavirus cases linked to it, the cluster was officially closed on Sept 8 after no new infections were traced to it over 28 days.

The police advised the public to take safe-distancing rules seriously.

“The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe-distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.” ― TODAY