Covid-19: 187 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including record 113 unlinked ones

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — Singapore today recorded 187 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including a record 113 that are not linked to earlier infections.

This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases registered since July 20, when the authorities reported 182 such cases.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded today, 56 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 18 are also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the cases are three seniors above the age of 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there are four imported infections.

One of the cases was detected on arrival in Singapore and the remaining three developed the illness while in isolation.

In all, there were 191 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore today.

The country has recorded a total of 67,991 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY