Singapore requires unvaccinated workers from F&B, other higher-risk sectors to take Covid-19 rapid tests twice weekly from Oct 1

A man undergoing a swab test. From Oct 1, 2021, non-vaccinated workers from selected sectors will be required to undergo regular testing to pick up possible infections early, so that they can be treated early, the Ministry of Health said. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 — From Oct 1, non-vaccinated workers from selected sectors including those in higher-risk settings such as eateries and gyms must undergo Covid-19 rapid tests twice a week.

The Government’s Covid-19 task force announced this new requirement on Friday (Aug 6) as it seeks to further expand vaccination coverage here.

The workers will have to be tested with antigen rapid test kits twice weekly.

In explaining the move, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it would require vaccination, or regular testing in lieu of that, for staff members in selected sectors of the workforce.

“Unvaccinated persons will be required to undergo regular testing to pick up possible infections early, so that they can be treated early,” it said in a statement.

“This will also mitigate risk of transmission to their colleagues and the public.”

The “vaccinate or regular test” regime will be introduced in these settings:

First, for those working in the healthcare and eldercare sectors and settings with children aged 12 and under. This is to protect vulnerable segments of the population, such as seniors, children and those who are ill, from being infected with Covid-19

Second, for workers in sectors that require interaction with people in higher-risk mask-off settings and at Singapore’s borders or Covid-19 front lines. These would include people working in food-and-beverage, gyms and fitness studios and personal care services, for instance

The public service will take the lead in rolling out the requirement for public officers, including the uniformed services

MOH said that the Government would subsidise tests for the “small group” that remains medically ineligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The requirement would take effect from Oct 1 to allow workers some time to get vaccinated.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 task force, said that the authorities would be checking to ensure that unvaccinated workers are being tested from Oct 1.

Enforcement action will be taken against those who flout the rules.

In a statement after the announcement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) strongly encouraged all its staff members as well as those working with students under 12 in places such as schools, MOE Kindergartens and tuition and enrichment centres to get vaccinated by Oct 1 if they have not done so.

“Those who are not yet fully vaccinated, unvaccinated or medically ineligible for the vaccination will be tested twice a week from Oct 1,” it added.

In a separate joint statement, the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation said that they were supportive of the new regime.

In light of the announcement, they will review an existing advisory that guides employers and employees on Covid-19 vaccination in employment settings “with a view to further drive up vaccination rates, so that our workplaces remain safe”.

They aim to issue the updated advisory by the middle of this month.

Government ministries overseeing the sectors will release more information on the new regime, MOH said.

“We strongly encourage all employers to facilitate vaccination for your employees,” the ministry added.

“A fully vaccinated workforce ensures a safe workplace and safe environment for everyone. We will continue to closely monitor our vaccination rates and review the need to include other sectors in the future.”

As of Thursday, 67 per cent of Singapore’s population had completed their vaccination regimen against the coronavirus and 78 per cent had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. — TODAY