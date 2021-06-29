Singapore police nab 11 for trespassing Mandai protected area to pick durians

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 11 had allegedly entered a protected area on Mandai Road to pick durians. — iStock pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — The police have arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in a case of wilful trespass of a protected area along Mandai Road to pick durians.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to a fight in the vicinity of Mandai Road on Sunday at about 2.40am.

Officers from the Woodlands Division then located the 11 people — consisting of 10 men and a woman aged between 25 and 59 — and arrested them for wilful trespass.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 11 had allegedly entered a protected area on Mandai Road to pick durians. No other details were given by the police but past media reports have identified the vicinity of Mandai Road as a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training area.

If found guilty of wilful trespass, the 11 people may be fined up to S$1,000.

“The police would like to remind the public that any person who, without satisfactory excuse, wilfully trespasses on any ground belonging to the Government, or appropriated to public purposes, shall be investigated accordingly.”

Investigations into the 11 people are ongoing. — TODAY