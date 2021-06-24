14 community infections, including two unlinked, among 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore on June 24 recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. — TODAY pic

GAPORE, June 24 — Singapore today recorded 14 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, two of which have not been traced to earlier cases.

The other 12 were linked to previous infections, 11 of which were detected while in quarantine and one from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update on Thursday night.

The community infections were among a total of 23 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Thursday, MOH said.

The remaining nine were imported and had been placed on stay home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

Singapore’s total number of infections now stands at 62,493 cases. — TODAY