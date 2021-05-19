Total of 28 students at Singapore's Ngee Ann Polytechnic disciplined after urinating incident

A video showing some students taking turns to urinate on others began circulating on social media in March 2021. — Picture via social media/TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 19 — A total of 28 students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic have been disciplined for their involvement in a hazing activity in March.

In response to TODAY’s queries yesterday, the polytechnic said that the students — who were all in their second and third year of studies — were given “disciplinary actions in accordance with the extent of their involvements”.

These ranged from corrective work orders to suspensions from school. The polytechnic did not say how many students were suspended over the incident.

Earlier in March, a video showing some students taking turns to urinate on others began circulating on social media.

It showed a group of male students urinating on two naked boys kneeling and squatting against the wall of a shower cubicle.

One of the students could be heard shouting at the others: “I want you to empty your vessels.”

Ngee Ann Polytechnic told TODAY then that the incident did not take place during its freshman orientation programme or as part of preparations for the programme.

The police said then that they were alerted to a case of voyeurism.

Yesterday, Ngee Ann Polytechnic said that it launched an internal disciplinary inquiry and offered counselling support to all students involved in the incident after the video went viral.

Male students from the Ngee Ann Polytechnic Student Union (NPSU) had taken part in a trial programme meant to help them prepare for the NPSU freshmen bonding programme, which would have taken place in late March.

The polytechnic said: “After the trial programme, they gathered in a toilet on campus and participated in an inappropriate act purportedly for ‘fun’, led by one of the students. The act was indecent and disrespectful, and in violation of Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Code of Conduct.

“The students were also found to have breached safe management measures such as not wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from one another.”

Videos and photographs of the incident were then shared with the students’ friends in a WhatsApp chat group and later published on other social media platforms.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic said that following the incident, all activities by NPSU were suspended from March 25 until further notice.

It is strengthening efforts to educate students and emphasise the importance of mutual respect and responsible behaviour, it added.

“All students are encouraged to come forward and report activities or incidents that they are not comfortable with, even if these activities might appear to be consensual.

“To signal the polytechnic’s zero tolerance towards hazing activities, we have added an anti-hazing policy in the Student Code of Conduct, outlining what constitutes inappropriate activities and behaviours as well as the sanctions against such practices,” it said.

It will also strengthen supervision of student activities on campus, including the selection and training of student leaders and volunteers.

“The safety and well-being of our community is of utmost importance to us, and we remain committed in providing a safe and conducive learning and teaching environment for all.” — TODAY