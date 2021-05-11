Singapore PM Lee and several ministers speak out against alleged racist attack on woman at Choa Chu Kang Drive

Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk-walking along Choa Chu Kang Drive on May 7, 2021, when a man approached her and asked her to pull her mask up from her chin. ― Picture via Instagram/Parveen Kaur

SINGAPORE, May 11 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several other ministers took to Facebook yesterday (May 10) night to express their dismay and concern at the case of a man allegedly using racial slurs and kicking a 55-year-old woman, adding that there is no place for racism in Singapore.

“I am very disappointed and seriously concerned that this racist attack could happen in Singapore,” Lee wrote.

“I understand people being under stress because of Covid-19, and anxious about their jobs and families. But that does not justify racist attitudes and actions, much less physically abusing and assaulting someone because she belongs to a particular race — in this case, Indian.

“The victim happens to be a Singaporean, but even had she not been one, the attack would still have been wrong and shameful,” he wrote.

Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk-walking along Choa Chu Kang Drive on Friday (May 7) morning when a man approached her and asked her to pull her mask up from her chin, her daughter Parveen Kaur said.

In a widely circulated Instagram Stories post, Kaur wrote that her mother explained to the man that she was brisk-walking “but he didn't care”.

“He hurled vulgarities and racial slurs at her.

“My mum responded with a 'God bless you' and the guy kicked her in the chest. My mum landed on her back and hurt herself.”

Police investigations are continuing.

Lee said that the alleged attack “goes against everything that our multiracial society stands for, and the mutual respect and racial harmony that we hold so dear”.

“It harms our international reputation more than we realise,” he said, adding that he is confident the police will establish the facts and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“There is no place for such behaviour here. We must stand united against racism.”

Several other ministers have also weighed in on the matter.

Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, who was the first minister to speak out on the matter, said in a Facebook post that she was “very disturbed” to learn about what had happened.

“Such abusive behaviour towards others is absolutely unacceptable.”

She added that it is unfortunate that discriminatory behaviour and even violent xenophobic attacks stemming from fear and intolerance have been witnessed around the world.

“We felt indignant when Asians were attacked merely because of their race in other countries. Let us not allow such behaviour to take root here,” she wrote.

“As we battle this unprecedented pandemic, it is more important than ever for our communities to band together and foster stronger cohesion.”

It is compulsory for people in Singapore aged six and above to wear a mask when outside their homes.

They may remove their mask while engaging in outdoor or strenuous exercise, including brisk-walking or walking up hilly terrain, but must put it back on after exercising.

Those walking at a normal pace are required to wear a mask.

Fu said that when encountering people not adhering to Covid-19 regulations, “let us all advise them kindly”.

“Violence should never be a response. Racism is unacceptable. So is xenophobia. This is not us. Let us keep in mind Singapore’s core value of unity as a society,” she said.

Sharing her post on Facebook, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung echoed her sentiment, saying that it is “deeply troubling” to see verbal and physical abuses against members of the Indian community here.

“This is not Singapore and what we stand for. It is only by standing together that we can beat this virus. Discrimination and racism is worse than the virus,” he wrote.

Likewise, Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng also wrote on Facebook that he is ”saddened by the outburst and racial slur against fellow citizens and residents in our beloved country”.

“We have come a long way since the early years of independence. Our founding fathers have instilled in us the quintessential importance of one united people, regardless of race, language and religion,” he added.

“We understand the angst and the apprehensions during this crisis, but we should not let it divide us and overcome us. We are better than this.”

Dr Maliki Osman, Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, said that he is ”both saddened and troubled” by the incident, adding that “violence, racism and xenophobic behaviour are unacceptable”.

“Covid-19 knows no race or religion, knows no nationality, and knows no borders. We shouldn't either,” he wrote.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that based on Kaur’s account, the incident “seems to be a racist, xenophobic attack”.

“(This is) unacceptable,” he added. ― TODAY