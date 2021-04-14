Dyson to hire another 250 engineers, scientists in Singapore as part of global push for new tech products

An engineer developing software for Dyson. Engineers will be among the new hires at the firm’s Singapore global headquarters. — Picture courtesy of Dyson

SINGAPORE, April 14 — British technology company Dyson plans to hire another 250 engineers and scientists in Singapore over the next five years as it builds up its global headquarters here, the firm said today.

The manufacturer, which is known for its home appliances such as high-powered bladeless fans and vacuum cleaners, currently employs about 1,400 staff in Singapore.

The move will increase its Singapore headcount by around 18 per cent, and double its engineering and software teams in particular.

In a statement to the media, the company said this hiring will support its ambitions to enter “entirely new fields and develop a new generation of high-performing technology products with increasing intelligence”.

Said founder James Dyson: “Pioneering minds working in inspiring spaces will find technology-based solutions to big problems.

“We are in a race to develop patentable technologies which will power our future products and we hope that Singapore’s most enterprising and creative engineers will consider joining our team.”

Dyson has, in the past, announced its ambitions in the fields of software, electronics, robotics, next-generation motor technology such as electrical vehicles, machine learning, cybersecurity and others.

Its expansion is part of its previously disclosed £2.75 billion (RM15.6 billion) global investment in future technology in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. The company declined to give a breakdown of the figure when asked by TODAY.

Last November, the company announced that it will be moving into the 110,000 sq ft St James Power Station, which will serve as its global headquarters following its decision to relocate from the UK.

It also announced today that its previous property, the 43,000 sq ft Singapore Technology Centre in Queenstown, will be retained by Dyson and evolved into a centre for digital, engineering and global cybersecurity efforts.

A new Cyber Fusion Centre will be built in the space, which will secure future technologies, and undertake research in areas such as operational technologies and the Internet of Things.

The company said it will be moving shortly to St James Power Station, though it did not give a specific timeline for its occupancy.

“We are anticipating, with great excitement, our expansion into the historic St James’ Power Station and I hope that this space will provide a backdrop to some great discoveries in Singapore,” said Dyson.

Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board, said Dyson’s expansion is testament to its confidence in Singapore and its attractiveness as a location to develop new technologies and new products.

“Dyson’s operations in Singapore provide exciting opportunities for Singaporeans to harness their skills and ingenuity to work on cutting-edge R&D,” said Beh.

Dyson’s expansion plans in Singapore hit one road bump in 2019, when it abruptly abandoned plans to build electric cars here. — TODAY