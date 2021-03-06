Foreign domestic worker among nine new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

MoH says overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from four cases in the week before to three cases in the past week. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 6 — A foreign domestic worker from the Philippines was among the nine new imported cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday. There were no cases in the wider community.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that all of the cases have been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival and were tested while serving quarantine.

They showed no symptoms of the disease, the ministry added.

The nine are:

― Three dependent’s pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and South Africa

― Three work pass holders who came from India and the Philippines

― Two work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, one of whom is a foreign domestic worker

― One long-term visit pass holder who was from South Africa

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone down from four cases in the week before to three cases in the past week, MoH said.

The number of cases in the community with no links to confirmed cases has remained stable at two cases a week in the past two weeks.

“We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme,” MoH said.

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 60,007.

Of these, 59,870 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 13 on Friday.

There are still 17 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition and under intensive.

Another 91 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-nine people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY