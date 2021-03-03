Over S$200,000 in donations raised in six days for family of maid who died as a result of abuse

An old photo of the deceased, foreign domestic worker Piang Ngaih Don. — Picture from Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 3 — In just six days, Singaporeans have donated more than S$200,000 (RM608.752) to the family of a Myanmar domestic worker who died as a result of abuse by her employers that was described in court as “heinous”.

On Feb 25, non-governmental organisation the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) offered on Facebook to assist in transferring funds from members of the public who wished to donate to Piang Ngaih Don’s family.

Today, Home said on Facebook that it had received S$206,565.40 from 2,551 donors.

Piang was a domestic helper who was repeatedly abused by her 40-year old employer Gaiyathiri Murugayan and other family members from 2015 to 2016 over nine months.

The 24-year-old was deprived of food and water, losing 15kg in the process and weighing only 24kg when she died in July 2016. The case is still before the courts.

Piang leaves behind a young son in Myanmar.

“The entire funds received since the start of collection will be 100 per cent transferred to Ms Piang’s family,” said Home in the post.

While it had said in the earlier post that it would stop collecting donations to Piang’s family on March 31, its latest post said that it would stop collections with immediate effect.

“As highlighted by our internal compliance and governance, we are required to stop receiving any further donations on behalf of Ms Piang’s family with immediate effect We regret to inform you that we will not be able to receive any further donations.”

Home added that it would be working closely with Myanmar Club, an organisation that promotes the welfare of Myanmar nationals here, and the Myanmar embassy, to ensure the full amount reaches the family. — TODAY