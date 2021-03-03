Mustafa Centre, coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio among places visited by Singapore Covid-19 cases while infectious

The Mustafa Centre was visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious on March 2 between 10.25pm and 11.10pm. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today added five more locations to a list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, MOH said that the infectious persons had visited:

· Ang Mo Supermarket at Block 407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Feb 26 between 10.55am and 11.50am

· GHK 407 Food House at Block 407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Feb 26 between 11.50am and 12.30pm

· Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple at 555 Serangoon Road on March 2 between 8.15pm and 9pm

· Murugan Idli Shop — an Indian vegetarian restaurant — at 76 Syed Alwi Road on March 2 between 9.30pm and 10pm

· Mustafa Centre on March 2 between 10.25pm and 11.10pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MOH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Today, MOH reported 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, two of which are in the community. The remaining 21 are imported infections. — TODAY