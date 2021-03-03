ExxonMobil to cut 7pc of its workforce in Singapore

The company said that the pandemic had ‘accelerated’ its ongoing reorganisation and work-process changes. ― Picture via ExxonMobil/TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 3 — Oil giant ExxonMobil announced yesterday that it will cut 7 per cent of its workforce in Singapore due to “unprecedented market conditions” resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 300 positions in Singapore — out of the firm’s more than 4,000 employees here — will be impacted by the end of 2021, ExxonMobil said in a news release.

The company said that the pandemic had “accelerated” its ongoing reorganisation and work-process changes.

“This is a difficult but necessary step to improve our company’s competitiveness and strengthen the foundation of our business for future success,” said ExxonMobil Asia Pacific chairman Geraldine Chin.

“We are providing transitional support to our colleagues who are impacted and are focused on getting through this challenging time,” she added.

The firm added in its statement that Singapore continues to be a strategic location for it, with a “world-scale manufacturing complex and a talented workforce”.

“The company remains committed to providing energy and products that are essential for society, while managing operations safely and responsibly, including reducing the risks of climate change. ― TODAY