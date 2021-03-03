Covid-19: 23 new infections in Singapore, including two in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,979. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 3 — Singapore reported 23 new cases of Covid-19 today, two of which were in the community.

The other 21 cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,979.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” it added. — TODAY