Another local transmission uncovered from Tekka Centre screening among eight new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — The community testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre has uncovered another case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, this time involving a foreign worker residing in the community.

The case was among eight new infections of Covid-19 the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported today.

The other seven are imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.The migrant worker's case was picked up during screening at Tekka Centre on Nov 26. His serological test result came back positive, which indicates likely past infection, MOH said.

There are no new cases in the dormitories, the ministry added.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said.

A 60-year-old Singaporean who is a stallholder selling mutton at Tekka Market was among six cases reported yesterday.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,213. — TODAY