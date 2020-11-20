Covid-19: Every Singapore resident to get free pair of reusable masks from Nov 30

Collection and pre-orders for the reusable masks in Singapore starts on November 30 and ends December 13. — Temasek Foundation pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — From November 30, all Singapore residents will be able to collect a free pair of antimicrobial face masks, under the third such initiative organised by Temasek Foundation. The new masks are black and come in four sizes, Temasek Holdings chief executive officer Ho Ching said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Individuals should find out their mask size before collecting or pre-ordering their masks.

According to Temasek Foundation's mask sizing guide, the best fit for your face can be determined by aligning the middle of your eyes to a ruler and measuring the distance to the bottom of your chin.

The black masks are available in small (110mm or smaller), medium (100mm-120mm), large (110mm-130mm) and extra large (125mm or bigger). One free mask kit in size S will also be available per child aged eight and under.

Individuals who are between two size categories should opt for a larger size, it added.

Collections and pre-orders begin on November 30 at 10am and the initiative will end on December 13.

More details will be released next week, said Temasek. — TODAY