Singapore suspends work pass privileges for two employers who failed to send workers for routine Covid-19 testing

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 — Two employers of foreign workers have had their work pass privileges suspended by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for breaching routine testing requirements for Covid-19.

As the employers, who were not identified, had failed to arrange for two work pass holders to undergo Rostered Routine Testing, they will no longer be able to employ the affected workers, MOM in a joint statement with the Economic Development Board, Building and Construction Authority and Health Promotion Board yesterday.

The authorities said that the action was taken after the employers did not provide valid reasons or submit an exemption request for their workers.

The workers were not involved in the breach of the routine testing requirements, so they will be given a grace period to seek alternative employment, they added.

Workers who are staying in dormitories and those in the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as those going into work sites, are required to undergo this testing every 14 days.

MOM said previously that these tests are a “critical part” of early detection of the coronavirus and to contain its transmission.

In yesterday’s statement, the authorities said that since August this year, they have been engaging employers to remind them to send their workers for the routine tests.

This includes providing employers the necessary support with the Swab Registration System and to submit exemption requests if their workers do not go onto work sites, they added.

To ensure that there are sufficient appointment slots, as well as for convenience of access, the authorities have also ramped up the number of swab facilities for the tests across Regional Screening Centres and at dormitories.

In the latest update, the vast majority of about 260,000 workers have undergone or have been scheduled for the tests.

About 2,200 workers who are required to undergo the tests have yet to do so. This includes workers who missed their subsequent appointments, and workers who are newly identified as those who need to go for the tests because they have entered work sites.

This segment of workers will not be able to return to work until they have been tested, the authorities said.

They also warned that MOM will take action against errant employers or workers who persistently fail to schedule or attend their Rostered Routine Testing sessions without valid reasons.

Penalties include the revocation of work passes and suspension of work pass privileges. — TODAY