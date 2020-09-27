Mustafa Centre, Singapore food court at Marina Bay Sands among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Mustafa Centre has been added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Mustafa Centre and the food court at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

● Mustafa Centre on Sept 15 between 8.10pm and 8.50pm and again on Sept 23 between 7.25pm and 8.35pm

● Rasapura Masters, the food court at The Shoppes at MBS, on Sept 19 between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and on Sept 24 between 3.55pm and 4.25pm

● STAI Jalan Boon Lay on Sept 24 between 2.15pm and 3pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MOH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether app, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public also do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, one is a community case, five are imported while the remaining 14 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY