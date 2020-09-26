20 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one in the community and five imported

There is currently one new community case in Singapore, from a work pass holder. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — Singapore has confirmed 20 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Saturday (Sept 26).

There is one new community case, who is a work pass holder.

There are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,685.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY