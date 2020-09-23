Three F&B outlets ordered to shut down for 10 days for breaching safe distancing measures in Singapore, four others fined

15 individuals found inside a restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street were seated across four tables and intermingling on September 12, 2020 at 9.10pm. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 — Three more food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close for 10 days and another four fined S$1,000 (RM3,030) each by the authorities for breaking Covid-19 safety rules, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

Most of the breaches involved the outlets allowing groups of more than five to be seated together or mingling between tables, and seating groups of customers less than 1m apart, MSE said. One case involved a group of 15 diners.

This comes after MSE said last Thursday that it had taken enforcement actions against 18 other F&B outlets.

Last weekend, government agencies inspected 323 outlets at “known hotspots” and found yet another 18 F&B outlets that had breached safe management measures.

The agencies are reviewing these breaches and will take appropriate enforcement action against them, MSE said.

The ministry reiterated that gatherings of groups involving more than five people are not allowed, even if they are split across multiple tables. F&B operators are not permitted to accept these reservations, it said.

“Exceptions can only be made if all members of the group are from the same household. In such cases, the group will need to be seated at multiple tables, with no more than five persons per table, with at least 1m spacing between the tables,” MSE said.

“Establishments can request to verify diners’ claims that they are from the same household, and can reject entry of diners at their discretion.”

Commenting on the issue on Facebook, Grace Fu, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said the authorities will continue to step up enforcement against F&B establishments that flout safe management regulations.

“As Singapore works towards reopening our economy, we must do so in a responsible and safe manner. This is to guard against a resurgence in community cases, and potential devastating consequences,” she wrote.

“F&B operators and patrons alike must abide by these measures. While many are doing their best, we continue to observe breaches among an errant minority.”

F&B places ordered shut

Beer Factory at 25 Church Street

The outlet had admitted three groups of patrons of more than five people at 9.50pm on September 12, MSE said. It was ordered to close by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for 10 days from September 18 to September 27.

Restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street

Officers found a group of 15 individuals inside a restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street at 9.10pm on September 12, MSE said.

The group had organised a private dinner event and was split across four tables. Officers found that the diners were mingling between tables.

The restaurant was ordered to close by URA for 10 days from September 18 until September 27.

Drinks outlet at Blk 261, Serangoon Central Drive, #01-27

Officers observed that alcohol that was sold from the outlet was being consumed by patrons at 10.55pm on September 19, MSE said.

“Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited after 10.30pm,” it added.

It was ordered to close by the Singapore Food Agency for 10 days from September 22 to October 1. ― TODAY