Five Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences, including passenger who fled from Canberra Street car chase

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau raided the hideout of a 29-year-old Singaporean man, who was the passenger in the car chase along Canberra Street on Sept 12, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Five Singaporeans were arrested on Tuesday and yesterday for suspected drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release today.

The five suspects included a 29-year-old Singaporean man, who was the passenger in the car chase along Canberra Street in the early hours of Sept 12.

Four other Singaporeans, including two men and two women aged between 25 and 34, were also arrested for suspected drug offences.

Around 7g of “Ice”, or methamphetamine, were seized in total during the operation, which took place at several locations across Singapore, CNB said.

The incident began at around 1.10am on Sept 12 when traffic police officers patrolling along the Central Expressway near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 signalled for a driver to pull over.

Instead, the driver sped off, prompting traffic police officers to pursue the vehicle.

The car later mounted a kerb on Canberra Street and collided into a tree. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, was arrested by the police for dangerous driving, not having a valid driving licence, and suspected drug-related offences. His passenger, a 29-year-old man, fled from the scene.

CNB officers identified the 29-year-old passenger after investigations and found that he had been picked up by a 34-year-old man in a van after fleeing from Canberra Street. The 34-year-old man was later nabbed for suspected drug offences on Sept 15 near Corporation Walk off Bukit Timah Road.

A 31-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were also arrested by CNB officers near Ho Ching Road in Jurong in a follow-up operation on the same day. Their home was searched and a packet containing around 1g of “Ice” was found along with various drug paraphernalia.

After preliminary investigations, CNB officers found that the woman had bought the packet of drugs from the 29-year-old man — the same passenger who had fled the scene on Canberra Street — about two weeks ago.

The next day, CNB officers raided the hideout of the 29-year-old man near Anchorvale Road in Sengkang. The man refused to open the door and put up a violent struggle when the officers forced their way into the unit.

A 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the premises for suspected drug activities. Her four-month-old infant was in the premises at the time of the arrest.

Seven packets containing about 6g of “Ice” and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit.

CNB’s preliminary investigations discovered that she had been abusing the drug during her pregnancy. Arrangements were made to ensure the welfare of the infant who was then placed in the custody of a relative.

“Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing,” CNB said, adding that the police are concurrently investigating the 29-year-old man for traffic offences. — TODAY