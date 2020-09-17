18 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore — lowest daily figure in six months

Singapore confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 on Sept 17, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Singapore has confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the lowest number of daily new cases in six months, when 17 cases were reported on March 16.

There is one new community case, a work pass holder, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are two imported cases who had both been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,532.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY