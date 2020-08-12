Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Singapore

42 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 11 imported cases and one in the community

Wednesday, 12 Aug 2020 03:53 PM MYT

Singapore has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19 today. — TODAY pic
Singapore has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19 today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 — Singapore has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new community case, a Singaporean, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there are 11 imported cases who all had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,395.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY

Related Articles

In Singapore