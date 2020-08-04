295 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including seven imported cases and two in the community

There are two new community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Singapore confirmed 295 new cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press statement.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 53,346.

There are two new community cases, based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and the other is a work-pass holder.

In addition, there are seven imported cases who had all been given stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Most of the new cases are work-permit holders in migrant workers’ dormitories.

More details will be released tonight, MOH said. — TODAY