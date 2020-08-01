307 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 in the community and 5 imported cases

People wearing protective face masks walk a Singapore’s Changi Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) March 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 307 new cases of Covid-19, including five that are imported and one that is in the community.

In a press release today, MOH said that the majority of the cases are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

“Based on our investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean,” it said.

“In addition, there are five imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

MOH added it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be issued on Saturday night.

This report will be updated. — TODAY