396 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including three in the community and three imported cases

SINGAPORE, July 31 — Singapore has confirmed 396 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are three new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom are work pass holders.

There are also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 52,205.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY