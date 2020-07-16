248 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community and 4 imported cases

There are 11 new community cases based on Singapore’s Ministry of Health’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 16 — Singapore has confirmed 248 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

There are 11 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents, seven are work pass holders and two are dependent’s pass holders.

In addition, there are four imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 47,126.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. — TODAY