Singapore GE: Police investigate 13-year-old boy, 51-year-old man over separate cases of alleged damage to election posters

Singapore police are investigating separate cases of damage to election posters. — Social media picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 2 — A 13-year-old boy and 51-year-old man are under investigation over separate incidents of allegedly damaging Progress Singapore Party (PSP) election posters in Bukit Batok and People’s Action Party (PAP) posters in Hougang, the police said today.

In a media release, the police said that officers discovered a damaged PSP election poster at the bottom of a lamp post along Bukit Batok East Ave 5 at about 1.50am yesterday.

They then initiated investigations into the act.

Later yesterday, the PSP lodged a report about another damaged PSP election poster along the same road, the police added.

“Through investigations, officers from Jurong police division established the identity of the man who is believed to have damaged both posters, and arrested him on Thursday at about 1.50am,” the police said.

In the second case, the police said that they had received a report, also yesterday, at around 8.30pm that PAP election posters had been damaged near Hougang Avenue 10.

“Officers from Ang Mo Kio police division subsequently established the identity of the teenager who is believed to have committed the act. He is currently assisting in the investigation,” said the police.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases, the police said.

They added that it is an offence under the Parliamentary Elections Act for any person to alter, remove, destroy, obliterate or deface any election posters or banners.

Those found guilty may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to 12 months.

“The police take a very stern view of persons who vandalise or cause damage to property, and will not hesitate to take action against them,” said the media statement by police.

Writing on Chua Chu Kang GRC’s Facebook page, Gan Kim Yong, who heads the PAP team contesting the constituency, said that the incident is a “timely reminder for everyone to respect the campaign activities, posters and materials of all political parties”.

“We would like to reiterate to members of the public and supporters of political parties to show respect for each other, regardless of their differences in political inclinations,” Gan added. — TODAY