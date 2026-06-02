LOS ANGELES, June 2 — Carly Rae Jepsen has begun teasing new music by quietly uploading audio and video snippets to her official website, sparking renewed anticipation for her next album cycle.

Jepsen sent out a newsletter text stating, pre-empting the sudden uploads: “Is this thing on?”

According to posts monitored on fan account Carly Rae Jepsen Wiki, Jepsen updated her site twice in the past day with short clips of unreleased tracks, including snippets identified by fans as After All and Amalfi Coast. The uploads were accompanied by new visuals and layout changes, signalling the start of what fans are calling the “CRJ7” era.

The fan account reported that Jepsen’s website now features a refreshed section for tour dates, suggesting additional announcements may follow. One clip shared through the site was later reposted by Pop Base, amplifying speculation about an imminent rollout.

The teasers have generated significant engagement on X, where Jepsen’s fan community has been circulating the snippets and tracking each update to the site. Some posts noted that the new material resembles the upbeat, melodic style associated with her earlier releases.

Jepsen has not yet issued an official statement about the new music or confirmed a release timeline.

Snippet of @CarlyRaeJepsen’s new song via her website! pic.twitter.com/LT0hArL4k5 — Carly Rae Jepsen Wiki (@carlyraewiki) June 1, 2026