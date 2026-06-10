KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — More than a decade after closing the chapter on Peterpan and reinventing themselves as NOAH, several founding members of the iconic Indonesian band are reuniting for a special one-night concert in Malaysia to celebrate the songs that made them a regional phenomenon.

Set to take place on July 11 at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya, the special one-night-only concert is part of their “The Journey Continues” series and promises fans a night of sing-along’s to some of their greatest hits such as Mungkin Nanti or Ada Apa Denganmu which dominated local radio airwaves in the early 2000s.

The concert is set to bring some of the founding members of Peterpan to the centre stage including Andika Naliputra Wirahardja (keyboardist), Loekman Hakim (guitarist), Ilsyah Ryan Reza (drummer) and Hendra Suhendra (bassist).

Although their famous frontman Ariel won’t be joining the show as he’s currently on hiatus, the concert will be featuring six prominent vocalists including Marcello Tahitoe from Dewa 19, Tantri Syalindri from Kotak as well as singers Rony Parulian, Arda Hatna and Charly Van Houten along with Malaysia’s own Hael Husaini.

In a written response to Malay Mail, Peterpan said that The Journey Continues will also serve as a celebration of Peterpan hits that remain alive until today.

“Even after more than 18 years, we still see Peterpan’s songs being sung and listened to by fans in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

“That is exactly what inspired the birth of The Journey Continues.

“Why now? Because we feel this is the perfect time to once again celebrate the songs that have become a part of so many people’s lives,” Peterpan wrote in their response.

When asked if this is an indication of the group’s permanent comeback, the band said their focus is solely on The Journey Continues series at the moment, which will also be happening in Singapore at The Star Theatre on July 3.

Acknowledging the absence of Ariel from the show, the group remains optimistic that they can still deliver a good time especially for loyal fans.

“What we find incredibly wonderful is that the response from fans remains overwhelmingly positive.

“Many are thrilled because they see this as an opportunity to once again hear Peterpan’s songs performed live by the very members who created and nurtured those works.

“Ultimately, Peterpan’s greatest strength lies not just in specific individuals, but in the songs that have accompanied the lives of so many people for over two decades,” they said.

The multi-award winning band also shared that the core idea behind The Journey Continues is to showcase how Peterpan’s songs can live on across generations — which explains their choices of the six guest vocalists at the upcoming show.

They said that the vocalists were chosen based on their own distinct character, musical journey and music identity on top of them sharing a personal connection with Peterpan’s music.

The group added that the featured guest artists are not meant to replace any members of the band; instead, they were chosen to celebrate Peterpan’s music from the perspective of a different generation.

Formed in September 2000, Peterpan didn’t just dominate music charts, they have also won several awards including a back-to-back Favourite Artist Indonesia category at the MTV Music Asia in 2005 and 2006.

The group’s second album Bintang Di Surga is also one of the group’s critically acclaimed albums which saw them snatching up to seven awards at the 2005 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) including for Best Album and Best Alternative Pop Album.

Although with an early overwhelming success, Peterpan’s journey also has its ups and downs especially in 2012 where following a high-profile name dispute and a turbulent hiatus, the group decided to close the chapter on Peterpan and went on to chart a new era of pop rock dominance under the moniker NOAH.

Peterpan: The Journey Continues in KL is organised by PT Aloka Presada in collaboration with Pulse Project Asia and tickets are available online with ticketing price ranging between RM188 to RM588.

There’s also several group packages that could accommodate up to around 14 to 20 people under the Royal Box package which is priced between RM12,888 and RM26,888.

For more ticketing information, please visit https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/49705/the-journey-continues-peterpan-semua-tentang-kita-