PETALING JAYA, April 18 — A new music label, BRAUNX, has entered the Malaysian music scene with a clear intent to address what it describes as gaps left by traditional commercial labels, particularly in artist education, ownership, and long-term career sustainability.

Launched by BWHPK at Laya Skylounge, Petaling Jaya on Friday, the label is positioning itself as an artist-first platform that goes beyond music production, focusing instead on empowering musicians to understand the business behind their craft.

The launch event drew support from local artistes including Balan Kash, Amos Paul, Arvind Raj and Music Kitchen, alongside National MIC Youth Leader Arvind Krishnan, who praised the initiative as a timely and forward-looking addition to the industry.

Founded by Mathubalan, BRAUNX is built around the idea that many emerging artists lack access to key industry knowledge such as royalties, copyright, intellectual property and publishing — areas often overlooked in traditional label structures.

“BRAUNX represents a new era for voices that refuse to be silenced,” said Mathubalan, adding that the label aims to create a space where creativity is matched with business literacy.

He said the platform was designed to challenge the conventional label model by placing artists at the centre of decision-making, while still providing structure and industry access.

“In many cases, artists are given a platform to release music but not the tools to understand what happens beyond that. We want to change that,” he added.

Mathubalan said the platform was designed to challenge the conventional label model by placing artists at the centre of decision-making, while still providing structure and industry access.

Beyond talent development, BRAUNX also unveiled its first roster of artists and previewed two original tracks, signalling its entry into active music production.

The label also announced “Unplugged by BRAUNX”, a collaborative initiative with Maya Bazaar that will spotlight emerging talent performing Tamil cover songs alongside established acts, creating a shared performance space between new and experienced artists.

Mathubalan said the collaboration reflects a broader mission to make opportunities more accessible to rising talent, while thanking Maya Bazaar for supporting the project.

BRAUNX will also roll out educational programmes for artists and creators, including seminars and sessions with producers, directors and industry professionals, focusing on both creative development and the business side of music.

According to the label, the initiative aims to address a persistent gap in the industry where artists often lack clarity on contracts, rights and revenue structures.

BWHPK, the parent company behind BRAUNX, is a Malaysian creative outfit involved in film, digital media, podcasts and live events, with a focus on developing Malaysian Tamil storytelling for wider audiences.

The launch marks BRAUNX’s entry into a competitive industry landscape, but with a differentiated pitch: not just to produce music, but to reshape how artists understand and sustain their careers.