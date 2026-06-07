KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The arrival of a South Korean star in Malaysia is often met with overwhelming excitement, reflecting Malaysians’ long-standing passion for Korean entertainment and culture.

Park Ji-hoon is one of South Korea’s most in-demand stars today, with a growing popularity driven by acclaimed performances in K-dramas such as Weak Hero Class and Love Song for Illusion, as well as a successful solo music career.

Tracks from his recent solo album RE:FLECT, including Bodyelse, Watercolor, and I Can’t Hold Your Hand Anymore, have generated considerable buzz among fans.

The RE:FLECT fancon, a concert-plus-fan-interaction event, was announced in April to celebrate the album’s release and has already taken Tokyo and Seoul by storm.

A second wave of tour dates was announced in May, with Malaysia securing a stop.

The event marked Park’s latest visit to the country but his first as a solo entertainer.

The King’s Warden star has previously visited Malaysia, such as in 2018 with K-pop group Wanna One, performing at Stadium Negara and then Axiata Arena (Unifi Arena).

Malaysian MAYs turn out for a full Park Ji-hoon takeover

The RE:FLECT Malaysia fancon drew more than 1,000 MAYs — the name of Park’s fandom — who filled the KLCC Plenary Hall with cheers and waves of signature merchandise, from glow sticks to keychains.

Many fans also gathered at the airport a day before his arrival to welcome the star back after nearly eight years.

Fans began lining up outside KLCC as early as the morning, capturing the moment through selfies and videos as anticipation built outside the venue.

For some, it was their first chance to see Park in person.

Among them was 25-year-old student Amirah Adibah, who missed the opportunity to see the star during his previous visit to Malaysia.

“His talent is interesting.

“He can bring all kinds of characters to life in dramas, whether they are serious or funny,” she said.

She also shared with Malay Mail that his singing and dancing abilities stood out to her.

Two other students, who preferred to be identified only by their first names, Aqilah, 23, and Jemima, 23, were also among those waiting eagerly outside the venue.

Aqilah said she finds the star’s eyes very expressive, while Jemima said she was drawn to his cute charm.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old teacher Ifrah Yusop said Park’s dedication has become a source of motivation for her.

“For me, he is a very hardworking person, so it makes me want to work hard like him,” she said.

Park first caught the attention of 28-year-old Syifaa Nadhirah during his Wanna One days, with his personality making him her favourite member.

“I’m so excited to see him and can’t wait for the fancon,” she said, adding that she immediately knew she wanted to attend when the Malaysia stop was announced.

Phenomenal show and nod to his K-Drama projects

The fancon began shortly after 6 pm, with Park taking the stage to perform Blank Effect, Serious, and GOTCHA.

He then greeted fans in Bahasa Malaysia, saying, “Malaysia, saya gembira dapat jumpa korang semua.”

The fan interaction segment followed, during which the star was tasked with completing three on-stage challenges.

The first challenge required him to strike three cute poses for fans while wearing a bunny headband, a nod to his 2020 drama Love Revolution, in which he played Gong Joo-young.

The second challenge saw him writing a love letter to fans, a tribute to the Weak Hero Class series, where he starred as Yeon Si-eun.

The final challenge involved Park eating a lemon on stage while embodying Prince Nosan, later King Danjong of Joseon, from the recent film The King’s Warden.

A Polaroid photo was taken after each challenge, with the images later given away through a lucky draw.

Five fortunate fans went home with treasured keepsakes featuring the star.

Park Ji-hoon poses with fans at Plenary Hall, KLCC, at the end of the RE:FLECT Malaysia show — Picture courtesy of YKS Management

Fans went out with smiles

Towards the end, Park treated fans with a series of more hit performances, including NITRO, MATADOR, 360, Dawn Moon, I Wonder, and MayDay.

Songs from his Reflect album were also performed, including Bodyelse, Watercolor, and I Can’t Hold Your Hand.

The interaction he had with fans that night highlighted his strong presence in Malaysia, with the crowd loudly cheering and chanting his name throughout.

Park shared that the enthusiastic response was something he had not expected, and he expressed his gratitude to Malaysian fans.

As the fancon concluded, the signature Hi-Bye session took place, leaving fans departing with smiles.

Many South Korean stars have made appearances in Malaysia through concerts and fan events, and Park’s RE:FLECT Malaysia stop is set to be remembered as one of the most memorable, with many fans already hoping for his return in the future.