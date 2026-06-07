KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — After three decades in the music industry, Indonesian rock powerhouse Dewa 19 proved that its music continues to resonate across generations, drawing thousands of fans to the “Dewa 19 – Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia” concert at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil, last night.

The concert, organised by Icon Entertainment, ran for more than three hours and saw fans enthusiastically singing along to nearly every song, rekindling memories associated with the band’s extensive catalogue of hits.

Many concertgoers were willing to walk more than 30 minutes from distant parking areas to ensure they did not miss the opportunity to watch the legendary group perform live.

The evening opened with an energetic set by fellow Indonesian rock band Padi Reborn, who performed popular tracks including Menanti Sebuah Jawaban, Patah and Hitam. Their performance was met with a sea of illuminated mobile phone lights as fans recorded the memorable moments.

The atmosphere intensified as anticipation built for Dewa 19’s appearance, with the band finally taking the stage at around 9.50 pm to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Performing 24 songs, including fan favourites Dewi, Sedang Ingin Bercinta, Risalah Hati and Roman Picisan, Dewa 19 delivered a captivating show featuring band founder Ahmad Dhani alongside Virzha, Ello, Alass and Javier Parisi.

Virzha, dressed in black, immediately connected with the audience when he greeted fans by asking, “Kuala Lumpur! Are you OK tonight?” before launching into the song Perempuan.

The concert also featured a special appearance by Ahmad Dhani’s eldest son, Al Ghazali, who took to the drums for several songs, including Larut and Satu.

Throughout the night, the predominantly black-clad audience immersed themselves in the performance, passionately singing along and celebrating the music that has defined generations of Dewa 19 fans.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, several lucky attendees received exclusive merchandise and souvenirs tossed into the crowd by the performers, bringing an extra layer of excitement to an already memorable evening. — Bernama