KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Royal Selangor Visitor Centre is set to transform into a multi-stage musical hub, hosting a 13-hour continuous lineup for the upcoming Royal Selangor Jazz Festival 2026.

Returning for its third edition on July 12, the festival will feature 19 acts across four distinct stages, anchoring a programme designed to showcase jazz’s cross-cultural and evolutionary reach.

This year’s programme emphasises regional adaptation and genre-blending, bridging traditional Malaysian sounds with Western jazz foundations.

Headlining the list is none other than legendary Malaysian cultural icon Datuk Zainal Abidin who will perform a special set.

In a similar vein of cultural reinterpretation, Ida Mariana is scheduled to perform her “Kebaya Jazz” set, which uses contemporary jazz arrangements to reinterpret vintage Malay classics.

The festival’s roster also leans heavily into cross-lingual and experimental territory.

Vocalists JSY, Janet Lee, and Winnie Ho are slated to perform, delivering Mandopop and Cantopop classics reframed through a traditional jazz lens.

For audiences looking for more contemporary instrumental trends, the group Naungan is not to be missed; they will debut soundscapes that blend indigenous regional instruments with modern arrangements.

Duo Vonlynn and Poann are set to perform jazz interpretations of iconic Studio Ghibli cinematic themes.

Standard swing and foundational jazz will maintain a strong presence throughout the day.

The Frankie Sixes will anchor a tribute to the Great American Songbook with a set focused heavily on Frank Sinatra

Acclaimed Malaysian musician Michael Veerapen and jazz groups Pop n’ Bop will also perform at the festival, along with expressive vocalist Jo Lixian.

Tickets for the Royal Selangor Jazz Festival 2026 are available via ticket2u.com.my with general admission priced at RM150 for adults and RM30 for kids below 12 years old.

For those planning to attend in groups, there is also a bulk pricing structure: group orders of 20 to 49 tickets are discounted to RM110 per ticket, while orders exceeding 50 tickets drop to RM100 per entry.

For more ticketing information on the Royal Selangor Jazz Festival 2026, please visit https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/48886/royal-selangor-jazz-festival-2026