KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — National professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani shocked world number one pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae yesterday and advanced to the Indonesian Open final.

The Malaysians gave their all to upset the South Koreans 21-18, 17-21, 21-16 in 56 minutes at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia.

They will play against either Indonesians Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani or Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin, who are slated to play their semifinal match later tonight.

The Malaysians will be playing their third Badminton World Federation World Tour Championship final this season, having won the Indonesian Masters this January. — Bernama