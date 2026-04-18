LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Actor Natalie Portman is expecting her ‌third child with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable, her representative confirmed to Reuters yesterday.

“I’m just very grateful. ‌I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle,” the Oscar-winning actor told Harper’s Bazaar, where she revealed the news. “Tanguy and I are very excited.”

Portman, 44, said her perspective on pregnancy has long been shaped by her upbringing as the daughter of a fertility doctor.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she told ‌the magazine. “I have so many people I ⁠love who have had such ⁠a hard time.”

Portman said she ⁠has more energy than she ⁠expected, noting that ⁠she is cherishing each moment because it will likely be her last pregnancy.

Portman shares two children — ⁠son Aleph and daughter Amalia — with her former husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The Black Swan and Thor star has many accolades, including an Academy Award, a Bafta and two Golden Globe wins. One of Portman’s most ⁠anticipated upcoming films is the 2026 dark absurdist comedy The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan and starring Portman ⁠alongside Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The film ⁠follows ⁠a gallerist, played by Portman, who is driven by desperation and comes up with a scheme to sell ‌a dead man at the renowned modern art show, Art Basel Miami. — Reuters