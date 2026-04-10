KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has successfully warped to the top of the local box office, maintaining the massive cinematic momentum first sparked by 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While the concept of sending the world’s favourite plumber into deep space initially divided some purists, the spectacle is undoubtedly what is drawing Malaysian families to cinemas in droves. Its debut marks yet another high-water mark for animated features in the local market.

Closer to home, the local horror offering Malaikat Malam has secured a strong second spot, proving that the Malaysian appetite for the supernatural remains insatiable. Rounding out the top three is the sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary, which is seeing a unique “double-win” this week as its source novel also tops the fiction book charts.

Meanwhile, Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam is making waves for its bold fusion of action, horror, and comedy — a genre-bender that offers a refreshing change of pace for local cinema-goers.

On the streaming front, the gritty action of Bloodhounds returns with a second season on Netflix, while the local thriller Walid continues its dominant streak at the top of the Viu charts.

Over on Disney+, the much-anticipated Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is already living up to the hype, with early episodes drawing rave reviews from the local fan base.

From big-screen blockbusters to the week’s top tracks and essential reads, Malay Mail breaks down the entertainment picks currently dominating the Malaysian zeitgeist.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (April 2 to April 5)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Malaikat Malam Project Hail Mary Mikael: Pemburu Dua Alam Hoppers Sengkolo: Petaka Satu Suro Pegasus 3 Super Junior 20th Anniversary Tour [Super Show 10] SJ-CORE In Cinemas Suzzanna: Santet Dosa Di Atas Dosa Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (March 30 to April 05)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Phantom Lawyer Bloodhounds: Season 2 XO, Kitty: Season 3 One Piece: Season 2 Pursuit of Jade: Season 1 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: Season 1 Agent from Above: Season 1 Girl From Nowhere The Reset: Season 1 Boyfriend on Demand: Limited Series Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Walid Hening Cinta Running Man (2026) Phantom Lawyer Climax Taxi Driver 3 Bloody Flower Cinta Ori Whenever Possible - Season 4 I Live Alone (2026)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2 Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast: Season 2 RJ Decker High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville The testaments Scrubs Perfect Crown Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (April 1 to April 8)

Bruno Mars - Risk It All Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu BTS - SWIM Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa Mojo - Romancinta Nuca - Masa ini, Nanti, dan Masa Indah Lainnya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (April 1 to April 8)

Aufahanie - Butterfly Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE ALYPH - Ingat NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama

Top 10 books of the week (Mar 27 to April 2)

Fiction

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Viking) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan) Want to Know a Secret? by Freida McFadden (Hollywood Upstairs Press) Bidan: Children of the Silent Veil by NIL (Bookiut) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (HODDER & STOUGHTON) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Phillipines) Once Upon a Miao 2 (Remastered): Crushes, Friendship & Chaos by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Di Antara Dua Sujud by Thyora (Thyora) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pada Subuh Yang Membawaku Pergi by Yaya Samad (Mangosteen Publication PLT) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Serunai Maut 2 by Leena Syiha (Mangosteen Publication PLT)

Source: MPH