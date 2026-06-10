KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — For most actors, a role is simply a chapter in a career—a costume worn for a season and then tucked away. But for Japanese star Masahiro Inoue, one particular genre became more than a job; it became a lifelong creative compass.

Long before streaming services redefined global entertainment, Inoue was thrust into the heart of one of tokusatsu’s most ambitious undertakings. In 2009, he donned the mantle of Tsukasa Kadoya, the enigmatic protagonist of Kamen Rider Decade.

As the face of the Heisei series' 10th anniversary, Inoue didn't just play a hero; he portrayed an unconventional anti-hero—a traveller between parallel worlds whose motives remained as elusive as the dimensions he traversed.

“I was able to play the role of Decade, and it was a great honour,” Inoue told Malay Mail.

“Through that experience, I learned how wonderful the tokusatsu genre is and cultivated a deeper appreciation for the craft.”

While many stars use tokusatsu as a springboard to mainstream fame before distancing themselves from their "masked" beginnings, Inoue’s bond with the genre has only deepened.

He transitioned from the heroism of Decade to the darker complexities of Garo, portraying the character Jinga in Gold Storm Sho (2015) and later serving as the primary antagonist in Garo: Kami no Kiba (2018). The character's magnetic pull was so strong it spawned its own spin-off, Kami no Kiba: Jinga, further cementing Inoue's status as a titan of the genre.

By 2023, Inoue decided to move from performer to pioneer. He launched Sentika F8ABA6 Jisariz, an independent tokusatsu series on YouTube where he stars as the titular hero. Mirroring the "world-hopper" essence of Decade and the aesthetic grit of Garo, Jisariz was a personal gamble.

Tokusatsu star Masahiro Inoue poses on a motorcycle during his third visit to Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook/Let's Anime Cosplay Event

“I wanted to create a tokusatsu production that people around the world could watch,” he explained, citing YouTube’s accessibility as the primary driver.

“After my experiences with Kamen Rider Decade and GARO, I wanted to try creating a project entirely on my own. It was very difficult, but it was also a lot of fun.”

For Inoue, the enduring relevance of tokusatsu lies in its tactile nature. While anime offers a stylized escape, tokusatsu provides a visceral connection.

“With anime, there can sometimes be a sense of unreality,” he notes. “But in tokusatsu, real people transform into heroes. Fans and cosplayers can imitate those characters in real life. That realism is one of its biggest attractions.”

Malaysian bond

This belief in the "tangible hero" is perhaps why Inoue has developed such a profound bond with his Malaysian fans. Over the last few years, Malaysia has become a recurring destination in his own journey between worlds, with visits to Penang in 2022 and the Klang Valley in 2023.

Masahiro Inoue poses with fans during his third visit to Malaysia at the Klang Commercial Convention Centre. — Picture via Facebook/Let's Anime Cosplay Event

Most recently, he returned as a special guest at the ‘Let's Anime Cosplay Event × Tourism Selangor: Welcome to Parallel World’ at the Klang Commercial Convention Centre (KCCC) on June 6 and 7.

Despite previous logistical hurdles with past organisers that had made returning difficult, this latest visit felt like a homecoming. “I love Malaysia,” he shared. “Through social media, I often see comments from Malaysian fans. Their support makes me very happy.”

As he reflects on nearly two decades in the industry, Inoue remains a rare breed of artist, one who champions the genre that first gave him a voice. Whether as the dimension-hopping Decade, the formidable Jinga, or the independent Jisariz, he continues to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality.

Much like the characters he portrays, Masahiro Inoue continues to travel across borders, ensuring that the spirit of tokusatsu evolves for a new generation of dreamers.