SEOUL, Feb 2 — Golden from the soundtrack of Netflix’s animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards, marking a historic first for the K-pop genre, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The honour was announced during the premiere ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time). While South Korean recording engineer Hwang Byeong-joon and Korean American artist Yungin have won Grammys in the past, Golden represents the first time K-pop producers or songwriters have taken home the award.

Songwriters Ejae, Teddy, 24 and Ido were recognised as the official winners for the track.

After the win, producer-composer 24 dedicated the honour to Teddy, who did not attend the ceremony. 24 credited the “creative process” to Teddy, calling him “my greatest mentor and closest friend, the pioneer of K-pop.”

Performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the in-film girl group Huntr/x, Golden became a global phenomenon, topping both the Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters centres on the trio, which lives a double life, balancing its music career with duties as warriors protecting the world from demonic spirits, such as the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys.

In another closely watched category, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Defying Gravity from the soundtrack of the film Wicked, beating out nominees that included BLACKPINK’s Rose with APT. and Katseye with Gabriela. — Bernama-Yonhap