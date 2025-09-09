KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia’s first all-female rock band Candy is back and ready to return to the stage with a showcase after more than 20 years.

Candy, comprising Patricia Robert (vocals and rhythm guitar) and Nancy Graggory (bass) alongside new members Anis Kalisa (lead guitar) and Bulan Terry (drums), will perform at the “Pistol & Bunga” showcase at the Orchestra Hall of the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) in Kuala Lumpur on September 20.

The event, organised in collaboration with Aswara students, will also feature producer and Wings guitarist Edry Hashim as part of the line-up.

Bulan said the band were still in disbelief when they first learned about the showcase.

“Patricia texted us in the group asking about our availability on that date and told us that we are having a showcase and we’re like ‘okay, we are free’.”

“Until today while on our way here, we’re still wrapping our heads around attending our own press conference, it felt like a dream,” Bulan said.

Anis has been with Candy since 2016 while Bulan joined about three years ago, and this will be the first showcase for both of them.

Despite their established reputation from their platinum hit single Akan Ku Tunggu in 1997, Patricia said Candy is taking things slow, which was why they agreed to perform at Aswara first.

“We need to warm up a bit, maybe we start with small shows first because if we immediately go big, then what?”

“So, we start back at the beginning and build our way up again, to create that awareness that we’re back and this is just an appetiser,” Patricia said.

Patricia said fans can expect raw energy at the Pistol & Bunga showcase, but not any ‘helicopter’ head banging. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Nancy said the band will perform songs from both of their albums, including tracks they have never played live before such as Akukah Yang Bersalah.

She said the popularity of Akan Ku Tunggu had overshadowed other tracks from their debut album.

“Because people were always asking for that song at every show we did and we didn’t have the time to push our other songs, plus we only got to perform around two to three songs at those shows at that time.”

“Our first album actually contains a lot of good songs but it is a shame we couldn’t push it to its full potential especially during that time where everything is based on demands,” Nancy said.

Anis said the group had been working hard since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the release of their 2024 single Setia2U.

Anis, who recently gave birth, admitted she almost turned down performing at the showcase.

She said she changed her mind after reflecting on the struggles the band had overcome together.

Aside from the showcase, Candy is also working on a new single but have yet to share details about the project.

Formed in 1996, Candy made their mark with a platinum hit, performances at the 1998 Commonwealth Games Show, and the Musicafe Jakarta Tour in 1997.

The “Pistol & Bunga” showcase is a collaboration between Candy’s label Neo Gendang and Aswara’s second-year students from the faculty of music and the faculty of cultural and arts management.

The showcase is organised by the students with guidance from Edry and his production team, with Edry also set to perform alongside a new band he formed with the students.

Tickets are priced at RM60 for general admission and RM30 for students.