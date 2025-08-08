KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Fantastic Four: First Steps holds firm at No. 1 at the local box office, followed by Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 2 and Superman at No. 3, respectively.

While these Hollywood blockbusters continue to dominate cinemas nationwide, a few new horror titles have quietly slipped in, including Bring Her Back and the local Munajjim: Sekutu Iblis.

With August just getting underway, it’s the perfect time to catch something new—or revisit an old favourite— or perhaps you prefer to stay in? There’s no shortage of trending series on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with hit songs and best-selling books to enjoy.

Whatever your preference, Malay Mail has you covered with a list of the top 10 entertainment picks to check out to fill your weekend with excitement.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 31 to Aug 03)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Jurassic World Rebirth Superman F1: The Movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy Munajjim: Sekutu Iblis Thalaivan Thalaivii The Naked Gun Together Bring Her Back

Source: Cinema.com

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 28 to Aug 03)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Trigger: Limited Series Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 My Melody & Kuromi: Season 1 Mandala Murders: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 Gachiakuta: Season 1 Tougen Anki: Season 1 UNTAMED: Season 1 The Winning Try: Limited Series SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Abang Imam Minah Skuter Running Man (2025) Mitos Cinta Akira Bitch x Rich 2 My Girlfriend is the Man! The First Night with the Duke Taxi Driver 2 Bitch x Rich BOYS II PLANET Revenged Love 逆爱

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

King of the Hill: Season 14 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 Low Life: Season 1 Big City Greens: Season 4 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Washington Black: Season 1 Law and the City: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2 Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Our Movie: Season 1

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 30 to Aug 6)

HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Sombr - back to friends BLACKPINK - JUMP Rombongan Bodonk Koplo - Calon Mantu Idaman Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 30 to Aug 6)

Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga” Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita Nuh…- Teruntuk Mia Imran Ajmain - Seribu Tahun Lagi

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 25 to July 31)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim (Young Readers) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (ALFAGUARA) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King (Hay House) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) You're Not Bad with Money by Rachel Liew (acepremier.com sdn bhd) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH