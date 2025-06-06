KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Temple of Fine Arts (TFA) is staging a special performance at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) on Sept 6.

Themed ‘Classical Traditions: Ragas and Mudras’, it will feature Hindustani and Carnatic music, as well as four classical Indian dances: Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak and Kuchipudi.

DFP said this highly anticipated showcase promises an immersive journey into the heart of Indian culture.

“‘Ragas’ are melodic frameworks or ‘modes’ in Indian classical music, a combination of notes (called ‘swaras’) along with phrases and nuances (called ‘gamakas’) that define its unique character.

“‘Mudras’ are symbolic ritual gestures, primarily performed with the hands, fingers, the entire body or even eye movements and breathing techniques,” DFP said in a media release.

It said this show is part of its ongoing efforts to provide a platform for the performances of Malaysian arts and culture.

Last year, DFP staged various culture-based performances including Mek Mulung Putera Cahaya Bulan, Randai Mudo Pak Belalang, Jit Sin Secondary School Chinese Orchestra and Sanggar Seni.

Founded in 1981, TFA is dedicated to the development of Indian arts and culture. It has presented over 20 major productions and 300 short works including explorations of integrations of different cultural themes.

TFA has staged its productions around the world including Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Tickets for the Sept 6 performance, priced between RM69 and RM249, can be purchased at DFP’s website www.dfp.com.my. — Bernama