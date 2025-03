LOS ANGELES, March 3 — Kieran Culkin has capped a remarkable year by winning the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in “A Real Pain,” a bittersweet look at family, friendships and Jewish loss stemming from the Holocaust.

The 42-year-old Culkin — the frontrunner throughout Hollywood’s awards season — bested Yura Borisov (”Anora”), Edward Norton (”A Complete Unknown”), Guy Pearce (”The Brutalist”) and his former “Succession” co-star Jeremy Strong. — AFP