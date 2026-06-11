KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — South Korean singer Kim Yun-seol has died at the age of 27.

According to The Star, citing Korean media reports, she passed away on June 7, with funeral arrangements held shortly after.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Kim first rose to prominence after winning Mnet’s Voice Kids in 2013.

She later appeared on several televised singing competitions, including The Voice of Korea 3, I Can See Your Voice 7, and most recently Sing Again 4.

In the months leading up to her death, Kim had launched a TikTok account to engage more closely with fans and was preparing for a livestream scheduled for June 7 to mark the 100th day since opening the account.

In one of her final posts, she wrote that the livestream would be held at 8pm, thanking fans for their support and saying: “Thank you so much for always being with me. Let’s continue to make good times together in the future.”

Following news of her passing, fellow singer Kim Jae-guk of band Takapi, who appeared alongside her on Sing Again 4, paid tribute on social media, describing her as “a very kind person,” according to Allkpop.