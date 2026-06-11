KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — South Korean music group BIGBANG has announced a Kuala Lumpur stop on its upcoming world tour, with the concert set to take place on January 9, 2027.

According to a tour schedule released by the group today, BIGBANG will perform at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, now known as TM Stadium Nasional, as part of its 20th anniversary world tour.

Entertainment portal Hype.my reported that concert organiser iMe Malaysia is expected to announce further details, including ticketing information, at a later date.

The world tour forms part of BIGBANG’s plans to mark two decades since its debut and is also expected to coincide with the release of new music later this year.

20 Years with BIGBANG The official BIGBANG 2026 World Tour schedule is here! Join us as we celebrate 20 years of BIGBANG with an unforgettable journey around the world. Check the tour dates and find your city. Stay tuned for ticketing details and tour updates. … pic.twitter.com/BtoHDXuhRs — G-DRAGON INTERNATIONAL (@gdragonintl) June 11, 2026

The tour is scheduled to begin in Seoul in August before heading to cities across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

For Malaysian fans, the concert will mark the group’s first performance in the country in more than a decade. BIGBANG last performed in Malaysia as a group in 2015 during its “MADE” world tour.

The announcement was made through the group’s official tour poster, which listed Kuala Lumpur among the international stops on the global tour.

More information on ticket sales and concert arrangements is expected to be released by iMe Malaysia in the coming months.